Aaron Richard Bramer
On Saturday, February 15, Aaron Richard Bramer, husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at the age of 89, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Aaron was born on October 13, 1930 in Big Spring, Texas. He served his country faithfully for a total of 45 years, 24 years in the United States Army, which he joined at the age of 17, and 21 additional years in the Department of Veterans Affairs. While on a tour of duty in Germany he met the lovely Ruth Eisner, and after writing stacks of letters, returned to Germany to marry her on August 19th, 1954. He loved his home in Northeast El Paso, and enjoyed tending to his backyard grape arbor, roses, and ponds.
Aaron was preceded in death by his daughter Carol Anne, and is survived by his wife Ruth Bramer, daughter Susan Yerby (husband Jeff), sons James (wife Sue), Michael (wife Brigitte), David (wife Kimberly), and Brian (wife Lequetta), along with 23 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020