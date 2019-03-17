Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Abbie Hammer
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home Central
3839 Montana Avenue
Vigil
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home Central
3839 Montana Avenue
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:15 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Abbie G. Hammer Obituary
Abbie G. Hammer

Balmorhea - Abbie G. Hammer, 89, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Abbie is survived by her sons, David Provencio, Dan Provencio, Victor Provencio and his wife, Guadalupe. She is also survived by her grandchildren Patricia Adams, Steven Provencio, Linda Marie Provencio, DJ Provencio and great grandchildren Tyler Provencio, Celeste Adams and Micah Provencio. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 21st from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Martin Funeral Home Central, 3839 Montana Avenue with Vigil beginning at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, March 22nd at 12:15 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by burial at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery, East Shelter.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 17, 2019
