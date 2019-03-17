|
Abbie G. Hammer
Balmorhea - Abbie G. Hammer, 89, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Abbie is survived by her sons, David Provencio, Dan Provencio, Victor Provencio and his wife, Guadalupe. She is also survived by her grandchildren Patricia Adams, Steven Provencio, Linda Marie Provencio, DJ Provencio and great grandchildren Tyler Provencio, Celeste Adams and Micah Provencio. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 21st from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Martin Funeral Home Central, 3839 Montana Avenue with Vigil beginning at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, March 22nd at 12:15 pm at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by burial at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery, East Shelter.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 17, 2019