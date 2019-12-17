|
Abelina Prieto Garcia
El Paso - Our dear and beloved mother, grand-mother and great grand-mother, ABELINA P. GARCIA (SIFUENTES), age 93, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 15, 2019. Lina, as she was lovingly known, was born on April 26, 1926, in Balleza, Chihuahua, in the small family farm of El Burro, at the foothills of the Tarahumara mountains.
Our precious mother is survived by her son, Antonio Sifuentes, daughters Lourdes Sifuentes Velez and Roberta Garcia Carr. She leaves behind grandchildren Melissa Phillips (David), Meghan Sifuentes Vanderstelt (Allen), Antonio A. Sifuentes (Nicole), Vanessa Velez Labrado, Richard Velez and Aleah Carr Lazcano; great grandchildren, Becca Phillips, Eleni Phillips, Lucca Labrado, Ella Luna Labrado, Marisol S. Vanderstelt and Mila S. Vanderstelt. She is also survived by her sister Albertina Macias and several cousins and nieces. She is preceded in death by sister, Griselda Esnaira Castro and parents, Otilia and Geronimo Prieto. Abelina was a dedicated mother and grandmother, first and foremost. She treasured her family and devoted many hours to their spiritual and educational upbringing. She nurtured them and worked tirelessly to provide for them through her humble, small, and cheerful café, Lina's Café, that she proudly owned. Friends and relatives can attest to her cooking wonders and generous portions. Working many hard hours as a cook, waitress and cleaning lady, she was able to feed and clothe her children, all of whom were able to finish higher education. In retirement, Abelina continued to serve her community by volunteering at Project BRAVO senior assistance programs and years, as teacher- assistant at Paul Moreno Elementary School. Abelina loved working with children; teachers at the school remember her well. She was lovingly known by students and faculty as "Grandma Lina." Abelina was an avid reader. She could finish reading a book in no time at all and would be constantly asking for more pieces to read. She also enjoyed watching Mexican tele-novelas. She prided herself on knowing exactly what had transpired in any one episode. If you missed one, she could bring you up to date on the drama and characters involved. Her family is indebted forever for instilling on all the value of an education. Although she only had a third- grade education, did not know how to read or write English, Abelina worked very hard to see that her children would have the opportunity to succeed by completing higher education. This is her legacy: all her children and grand-children have post graduate degrees.
We are grateful to you mother for all your sacrifices, spiritual guidance, strength wisdom and love that you unselfishly bestowed on your family.
You will be missed but your love and spirit will always fill our hearts and minds.
Rest in peace loving angel of light!
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 19th from 5 pm to 9 pm with rosary at 7 pm at Martin Funeral Home, Funeraria Del Angel, 3839 Montana Avenue. Funeral Mass will be on Friday, December 20th at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 2709 Alabama. Our family is grateful to Hospice El Paso for their support and care of our beloved parent. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice El Paso, 1440 Miracle Way, El Paso, Texas 79925.
