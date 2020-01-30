Services
Wade Family Funeral Home - Arlington
4140 West Pioneer Pkwy.
Arlington, TX 76013
(817) 274-9233
Resources
More Obituaries for Abraham Ponce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Abraham Salvador Ponce

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Abraham Salvador Ponce Obituary
Abraham Salvador Ponce

Abraham Salvador Ponce of Arlington died Jan. 23, 2020. He was 88.

A native of Clint, Texas, Abe was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and son. His favorite role was as grandfather to Timothy, Kirby, Mackenzie, Matthew and Mark. He also loved telling stories - sometimes harrowing - from his service as a helicopter radio crewman in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Those four years provided some of the most formative experiences of his life.

In 1955, he married Jovita Murillo, an Ysleta girl he met on what proved to be a momentous St. Patrick's Day while they were both in high school. Together, they raised three daughters and two sons, making sure their children had the chance to pursue their dreams.

Abe loved learning and literature, and he earned a bachelor's and a master's degree attending night school at Texas Western College (now the University of Texas at El Paso). He moved his family from El Paso to Arlington in 1971 but never forgot his roots, always considering himself an El Pasoan from humble beginnings.

Details about services are available through Wade Funeral Home: https://memorial.wadefamilyfuneralhome.com/abraham-ponce/4083261/obituary.php
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Abraham's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -