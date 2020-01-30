|
Abraham Salvador Ponce
Abraham Salvador Ponce of Arlington died Jan. 23, 2020. He was 88.
A native of Clint, Texas, Abe was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and son. His favorite role was as grandfather to Timothy, Kirby, Mackenzie, Matthew and Mark. He also loved telling stories - sometimes harrowing - from his service as a helicopter radio crewman in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Those four years provided some of the most formative experiences of his life.
In 1955, he married Jovita Murillo, an Ysleta girl he met on what proved to be a momentous St. Patrick's Day while they were both in high school. Together, they raised three daughters and two sons, making sure their children had the chance to pursue their dreams.
Abe loved learning and literature, and he earned a bachelor's and a master's degree attending night school at Texas Western College (now the University of Texas at El Paso). He moved his family from El Paso to Arlington in 1971 but never forgot his roots, always considering himself an El Pasoan from humble beginnings.
Details about services are available through Wade Funeral Home: https://memorial.wadefamilyfuneralhome.com/abraham-ponce/4083261/obituary.php
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020