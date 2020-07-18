1/1
Adan Valdez
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adan Valdez

Adan Valdez went to his final resting place on July 9, 2020 in a local hospital. Born December 18, 1978 in El Paso. He is survived by his wife Brenda and her children Quincy and Devan. His children Mateo, Anais, Karis, Skylar and Amir. His parents father Andy Valdez (wife Josie), his mother Isabel Lagasse (husband Ray) Brothers Enrique Valdez (wife Perla), Cesar Valdez (wife Paloma) and Joseph Valdez, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by grandparents Ambrosio and Delicia Valdez and Enrique and Anita Arellano.

He was self-employed and ex-FedEx contractor. He enjoyed spending time with his family and watching his favorite team the Steelers.

Cremation entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home with no services planned.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in El Paso Times from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by ElPasoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved