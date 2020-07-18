Adan Valdez



Adan Valdez went to his final resting place on July 9, 2020 in a local hospital. Born December 18, 1978 in El Paso. He is survived by his wife Brenda and her children Quincy and Devan. His children Mateo, Anais, Karis, Skylar and Amir. His parents father Andy Valdez (wife Josie), his mother Isabel Lagasse (husband Ray) Brothers Enrique Valdez (wife Perla), Cesar Valdez (wife Paloma) and Joseph Valdez, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceded in death by grandparents Ambrosio and Delicia Valdez and Enrique and Anita Arellano.



He was self-employed and ex-FedEx contractor. He enjoyed spending time with his family and watching his favorite team the Steelers.



Cremation entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home with no services planned.









