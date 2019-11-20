|
|
Adela Aragon
El Paso - Adela Aragon, 68 years of age left this earth peacefully and into the arms of the Lord, Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Our family lost our Superwoman; wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and an angel.
Adela was born on October 18, 1951, in Colonia Madero, Chihuahua, Mexico. Adela will be welcomed in heaven by her parents Filemón Ochoa and Maria Carrillo Garcia, and her sister Armida Navarro. She is survived by her husband Juan Aragon; daughters Veronica Aragon Marquez and Venessa Aragon Smith; Son-in-law Frank Jermaine Smith; grandchildren Jesus Holguin, Daniel Marquez, Aaron Marquez, Crista Flores, and Joshua Marquez; sisters Beatriz Villanueva, Carmen Morin, Celia Enriquez, Ilda Carrillo; brothers Raul Ochoa, Filemón Ochoa, Armando Ochoa, Miguel Ochoa and Oscar Ochoa.
For those who knew Adelita she was a giver of all things, time, love, service, and prayer; always thinking of others first. Everyone she crossed paths with, she planted a seed. She wore her heart on her sleeve, a heart of gold; a true blessing. She taught us so much during her time here on earth; her memory will live on forever. Adelita will be greatly missed by many.
A memorial service will take place Monday, November 25th, 2019 from 11am-2pm with a service at 1pm at San Jose Funeral Home-East, located at 10950 Pellicano Dr. El Paso, TX 79935.
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
2 Timothy 4:7
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019