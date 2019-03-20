Services
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
(915) 855-8881
Adela Quiroz
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home
1460 George Dieter Drive
El Paso, TX 79936
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas
Adela Quiroz Obituary
Adela Quiroz

El Paso - Adela Quiroz, 89, went to be with the Lord March 16, 2019. She is survived by her children: Emilio Quiroz, Tony Quiroz, Irma Quiroz Ferri, Len Quiroz, Adela Rodriguez, 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; brother Ramiro Morales, and sister Ernestina Sandoval.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5pm-9pm with a rosary at 7pm at Martin Funeral Home East, 1460 George Dieter Dr. Mass will be Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas at 10am, 10970 Bywood Dr. Interment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery 401 S Zaragoza Rd. For online condolences please visit our website at www.funerariasdelangel/martineast.com
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 20, 2019
