Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Santo Nino de Atocha
210 S. Clark Dr.
View Map
Adela Reyes Obituary
Adela Reyes

El Paso - Adela Reyes passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019. She was 89 years old. Born in Parral, Chihuahua, she moved to El Paso with her family where she married her husband, Ramon Reyes. Adela was a devout Catholic, an outstanding citizen, and a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband Ramon Reyes, and her son Jorge Reyes. Adela is survived by her children Angel Reyes (Mary), Yvonne Mott (Paul), David Reyes (Cruz), seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25th, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home - Central, 3839 Montana Ave. Mass will be held on Friday, July 26th at Santo Nino de Atocha, 210 S. Clark Dr., at 9 a.m., burial to follow after at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on July 24, 2019
