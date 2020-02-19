|
|
Adelina Duron Castillo
El Paso - Duron-Castillo, Adelina (8/24/1927-1/24/2020); beloved daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother & great-great grandmother, age 92 passed away peacefully at home January 24, 2020 surrounded by family. Adelina worked and volunteered for over 30 years in dedicated service to St. Pius X Catholic School and all its alumni. She is survived by her sons Ismael, Robert, Gerard, Ruben and Michael Castillo and her daughter Yvonne Doyle. Adelina had 15 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Adelina's legacy will live on not only through her family, but through the many lives she has touched. Memorial service to be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11am at St. Pius X Catholic Church located at 1007 N. Clark.
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 28, 2020