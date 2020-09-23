1/1
Adolfo Duarte
1936 - 2020
Adolfo Duarte

Adolfo Duarte departed this life on September 19, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born on December 11, 1936. Adolfo is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Martha Duarte, his five children, Arturo Duarte, Terry Fresquez, Adolfo Duarte, Cecilia Concha, and Martha Duarte Austin. He is also survived by his three brothers, Armando, Jose, and Ricardo. He was a loving grandfather to 18 grandchildren and to 14 great grandchildren. He will be welcomed in heaven by his mother, his father, his deceased brothers, and his endeared eldest grandson Daniel Mendoza.

Adolfo spent his career in El Paso, Texas also known as "Cowboy" from the name of his auto transmission shop, Cowboy Park Transmissions on Alameda. He was devoted to his family, friends and community. Adolfo helped many young couples as an active mentor in the "Movimiento Familiar Cristiano".

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 26th at Sparkman-Crane Funeral Home, 10501 Garland Rd. Dallas, TX 75218. Viewing will begin at 10am, with Rosary at 11am.




Published in El Paso Times from Sep. 23 to Sep. 26, 2020.
