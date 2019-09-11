Services
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 594-4424
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Homes- East - El Paso
750 N. Carolina
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of Jesus Chris of Latter Day Saints
1212 Sumac
View Map
Adrian Flores Jr. Obituary
Adrian Flores Jr.

El Paso - Adrian Flores Jr., 48, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. Adrian "Pipis" was born in El Paso, Texas on January 3, 1971. He graduated from Bel Air High School, and worked as a truck driver for 27 years. His greatest joy was being Alex, Nano, and Baby Gordo's dad. He loved to ride motorcycles, go off-roading, and cheer on his beloved Cowboys. Adrian is preceded in death by his father, Adrian Sr. He leaves behind his 3 children, Miriam (Anthony) Cedillo, Adrian III, and Hector Aaron; his mother, Maria Magdalena, his brothers, Hector Samuel (Melissa), and Celso Benjamin (Danitsia); and his sisters, Odette (Adolfo) Rivera and Michelle. He was also "tio" to 8 nieces and nephews that adored him. Visitation will be held for Adrian from 3:00 to 9:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes - East, 750 N. Carolina. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1212 Sumac. Interment will follow at Evergreen East Cemetery. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 11, 2019
