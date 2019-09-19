|
|
Adryannah Douglas Foster
El Paso - Adryannah Douglas Foster, age 53, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019. She was born in El Paso, TX., to Hugo and Adela Marquez on September 7, 1965, and was the youngest of four daughters. Adry was a student at Hanks High School and later graduated from the University of Phoenix earning a double Master's degree in Criminal Justice. She had been employed at Walmart #512, Home Depot and Otero County Prison ICE Unit. Adry's passion was photography and she also enjoyed gardening, traveling, crafts and reading. Adry was preceded in death by her father Hugo H. Marquez, sister Rebecca A. Marquez, and husband Larry D. Foster. Survivors include her mother Adela D. Marquez, sisters Lisandra P. Piper and Celeste A. Marquez, uncle Esteban Torres (Arcy), aunt Cora I. Vasquez, uncle Robert C. Douglas (Mary Lou), cousins Henry Holguin (Estela) and Vera Aue (Paul), nephews Muhammad Karboji (Crystal Bales-Karboji) and Majid Karboji, nieces Amani Karboji and Raneem Karboji, grandnephew Idris Karboji, mother-in-law Tina Foster, "Tio" and "Tia" Enrique and Alicia Marquez, "Brother" Mark Marquez (Nora), and nieces, nephews and cousins. Adry's best friends were Terrie Darbonnier, Lily Guillen-Yanez, and "Haley". In recent years, Adry endured many physical hardships, but her spunky response through it all was "Just deal with it!" Our family wishes to thank Rev. and Mrs. Jon Stout and our wonderful Montwood Church family for their prayers, love and generosity during our difficult time. We also want to thank Adry's exceptional doctors: Dr. Rebecca Rosado, Dr. Sean O'Meara, Dr. Saurabh Pande and Dr. Pete Natividad for their expertise and friendship in caring for Adry through the years. Most importantly, we thank God Almighty for salvation through His son Jesus, whom Adry knew as her personal savior. Adry is now enjoying eternal peace and rest in the arms of Christ. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 21st at 11:00 a.m. at Montwood Church of the Nazarene at 10640 Montwood Dr., El Paso, TX. 79935.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 19, 2019