Agustina A. Gonzales
Agustina A. Gonzales

El Paso, Texas - Agustina A. Gonzales, 93, passed away on October 7, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesus S. Gonzales, of 47 years, grandson Robert Gonzales Jr., sister Agripina Varela and brothers Salvador Acosta and Daniel Acosta. She is survived by her sons Jesus M. Gonzales and wife Lupe, Mario Gonzales and wife Bertha, Robert Gonzales and wife Connie, seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, several nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Mrs. Gonzales was a devout wife, dedicated mother, and a loving grandmother. She cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and their families and always enjoyed speaking with her many friends and neighbors and was a great listener, always providing advice.

Rosary service will be held on Tuesday, October 13, at 7:00pm, with visitation from 5:00-9:00pm at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana. Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 14, at 9:30am at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.






Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
