Aida Padilla
El Paso - Aida Padilla, 88, went to be with the Lord on April 9, 2019. Aida was a loving wife and mother. She is survived by a son, daughters, son's in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchild, and they all called her Ni. Aida was immensely proud of her family, and had many fond memories. Aida was predeceased by her loving husband Modesto in 2010. We will always carry your memory in our hearts
Viewing will be from 5pm- 9pm, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel, 8817 Dyer St with a Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church, 4800 Byron St., followed by a committal service at 11:00 am, Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 16, 2019