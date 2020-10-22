Aimee Beth Trujillo



(January 24, 1937- October 16, 2020)



Aimee was born in San Francisco on January 24,1937 into a devout Irish Catholic family. She had two brothers and two sisters, all of whom are deceased except her 94 year old oldest sister Jean who still lives in San Francisco. Aimee attended Catholic schools her entire life and in every case she was the the top student. Upon graduating from Presentation High School she enrolled in Lone Mountain College (a sister school to the University of San Francisco). There she met her future husband, Tony, who was attending USE Ever the unselfish one, she gave up her own career to support Tony and raise a family. Married in 1956 she and Tony were just short of their 65th anniversary. While raising five children which was her first priority from time to time she ventured into the business and educational worlds. She taught elementary school in San Fernando California, was secretary to the publisher of the Palo Alto limes, top accountant for California Casualty Insurance and operated an electronic company in Marin County California. As happens with many talented women, raising a family is so important but the need to use all their talents is ever present. Aimee had that need but she understood her priorities which were her five children. She is survivied by her husband, sister, five children, and her granddaughter. All of her children have graduated from college. Therese, her oldest, is a



recipient of three Emmy Awards. Her son Tony is a teacher in the Oakland Public School District and is married to Frances Joe. Louise is a physical therapist in San Francisco. John is an actor in New York City. Bob lives in Reno and recently completed two business degrees. Aimee's only grandchild Elizabeth is beginning her career in Talent Aquisition in San Francisco.



Happy marriages of 64 years are rare but Aimee was the model wife and mother. She came to El Paso with her husband Tony in 1992. She was the beloved first lady of the Ysleta school district in Ei Paso in the 1990's. Upon her husband's retirement she and Tony decided to remain in the area. They developed a thoroughbred breeding and racing farm in La Union, New Mexico. Her catholic faith enriched her life. She was a member of Saint Mathews parish where she served as a eucharistic minister.



In all her 84 years she was loved not only by her husband and family but by all who knew her. Her family has chosen to postpone services until it is safe to gather for a celebration of her life.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store