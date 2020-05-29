Dr. Alan W. Pittle
February 11, 1946 - May 27, 2020
Alan William Pittle passed away peacefully on May 27th at the age of 74 in his home in El Paso, Texas. When he passed, he was surrounded by his loving family including his wife and unquestionable soulmate of 52 years, Miriam.
Born on February 11, 1946 in Washington DC to Herbert and Ethel, he would spend his entire youth in the District of Columbia including his freshman year of college at American University. At the age of 18, he met Miriam and chose to transfer to the University of Maryland to be with her. They were married in 1968 just prior to Alan's enrollment in the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine where he would graduate cum laude in 1972. After 4 years in Cleveland, they headed west as the criteria of "anyplace that was sunny and warm" was met perfectly by the border city of El Paso, Texas.
Alan quickly opened his private practice and would serve the people of El Paso for nearly 45 years. Known for his humility and even temperament, Alan worked with Miriam to create a warm and comfortable practice that would grow to one of the most successful in the state of Texas.
Family was always central to Alan's motivation and after the birth of two sons, Alan and Miriam would adopt two more daughters and one more son. He loved to travel and made it his priority that his family would share his love of travel. Even after his family grew with the addition of 11 grandchildren, Alan insisted that family travel was crucial and would bring the entire family to Hawaii for an annual trip.
In his personal time, he was an avid runner and eventually turned to crossfit, often reminding his friends and family that he was the oldest guy in the gym. He loved the outdoors and never said no to a hike or a quick camping trip to the mountains.
He is survived by his wife Miriam, his sister Nancy (Les), his sons Morris (Ashley), Charles (Kristie) and Michael, his daughters Rachel (Jed), Samantha (John) and his grandchildren Jacob, Marguerite, Joseph, Mia, Zoe, Jackson, Judah, Jordan, Mateo, Jillian and Maelana.
In observance of social distancing and in respect for the battle against COVID-19, a funeral service will be held at the Temple Mt. Sinai cemetery on May 31st for his immediate family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Sierra Club or any cause committed to the outdoors and our environment. www.sierraclub.org
Published in El Paso Times from May 29 to May 30, 2020.