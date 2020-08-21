Alan Wade JohnsonEl Paso - Alan Wade Johnson, 67, El Paso, TX With deepest sorrow, we announce that Alan Wade Johnson, 67 our beloved son, father, brother, grandfather, uncle, family member and friend passed away suddenly on Monday, August 17, 2020 while in the hospital. Those who knew Alan, even just a little, lost a shinning light in their lives. Alan will be missed everyday by his mother, Mary Johnson Rugg, El Paso, TX, children Wade Alan Johnson, Falling Waters, WV, Wendy Marie Twigg, Winchester, Va, sister Mary Sims, Webber Falls, OK, 5 grandchildren, a nephew and 2 nieces. Alan was predeceased by his father Wade Henry Johnson, Moore, OK. Alan was born in San Mateo, CA on March 10, 1953. He attended Military School in Altadena, CA and then followed in his fathers footsteps learning to train race horses. He met many famous people while training horses with his father including western legends Audie Murphy and Dale Robertson. His father trained the great quarter horse Go Man Go during the 50's and completed his career as a thoroughbred race horse trainer in Charles Town, WV and many other tracks around the United States. Alan also completed schooling for heavy equipment operation. Alan's favorite pastime was crafting leather pieces that many family and friends still enjoy today. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Martin Funeral Home East, 1460 George Dieter Dr, El Paso, TX. A viewing and memorial service will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon at Martin Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. A private burial will be held at a later date.