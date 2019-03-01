|
Albert Arroyo
El Paso - Albert Arroyo, 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on February 23, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents Cecilio and Trinidad Arroyo. He was a lifelong resident of El Paso and retired from Bekins Moving and Storage after 36 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Ana; sons: Albert (Yvette), Eddie (Millie); grandchildren: Melissa (JP), Eddie (Sara), Joseph (Alexis), Amanda, Aaron; great-grandchildren: Amaris, Darius, Scarlett, Aydan and Liliana, he is also survived by his two sisters: Carmen Arroyo, Elena Ruedas, and Brother Max Arroyo. The immediate family would like to express our gratitude and appreciation for all the love and support received by family, friends, neighbors, and AM Hospice. Visitation will take place on Saturday, March 2, from 1pm-4pm, Celebration of Life at 2 pm at Martin Funeral Home (Central), 3839 Montana Ave.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 1, 2019