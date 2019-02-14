|
Albert Duran, 50, born October 27, 1968, passed away on January 28, 2019. He adored his children and family. He loved riding his Harley. You could always count on Albert to be there. He had a kind heart, an amazing smile and beautiful dimples. Albert worked for CPPI as a supervisor for 19 years. Albert is preceded in death by his mother Magdalena (Nena). He is survived by his children Annette and Cristian, Father Arturo Sr., Sister Leticia Sainz, Brothers Arturo Jr. (Armida), John (Sandy), Robert and nephew Michael Sainz. Services on February 16, 2019 at 12:00pm at Hillcrest West.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 14, 2019