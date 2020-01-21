|
Albert Eduardo Tolentino
Rowlett - Albert Eduardo Tolentino, age 72, passed away in Dallas on January 17, 2020 at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, part of Baylor Scott & White Health. He was born on November 10, 1947, in Manila, Philippines, the third of five sons, to Pete Laudes and Marita Eduardo Tolentino. Before retirement, Albert was an instructor/counselor for 42 years for the Dallas County Community College District at Mountain View and El Centro colleges and process consultant for administration. At El Centro, he served the Nursing and Allied Health students and faculty and taught applied psychology. Albert is survived by his beloved wife Remy; children Ryan Tolentino and Kim Whitaker of Dallas, TX, Nicole Tolentino of Rowlett, TX, and Christopher and Rachel Tolentino of Austin, TX; brothers: Ronnie Tolentino of Dallas, TX; Willy Tolentino of El Paso, TX and Ernie Tolentino of Pittsburg, PA; grandchildren: Ethan, Caden and Kailey; nephews: Pete, Eddie Jr., Marco, Andrew and Omar; nieces: Stephanie and Eliana; and great niece and nephews: Emiko, Toshi and Tomo. He was preceded in death by his father, Sargent Maj (Ret.) Pete Tolentino, mother, Marita and brother, Eddie.
Albert graduated from Burges High School in El Paso, TX where he excelled in both football and music. He was captain of the football team, and during his high school years he qualified for the Texas All-State Orchestra earning 1st and 2nd chairs in string bass. He played football during his undergraduate years at New Mexico Highlands University (NMHU); served as captain of the defensive team; and under head coach, John Levra, the undefeated team ranked 1st and 2nd nationally among small colleges in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). He also served as Student Assistant Coach; and in 2014, Albert was inducted into the NMHU Athletic Hall of Fame. He earned two master's degrees in Counseling/Remedial Reading and Higher Education/Community College Administration at NMHU.
Albert is remembered for his generous, kind and compassionate spirit; his larger-than-life sense of humor; and as a beloved friend who never met a stranger and would go out of his way to support relatives and friends near and far. Albert and Remy shared a love story for the ages. He was father, grandfather, friend, counselor, and mentor to his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. His haven was a golf course, and great golf courses determined where they were going for their family vacations. Albert loved the sport so much that even Parkinson's Disease did not hold him back.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 24, 2020, at Rest Haven Funeral Home, 3701 Rowlett Road, Rowlett, TX 75088 from 6:30 - 7:30 pm followed by the rosary service. The funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 3905 Hickox Road, Rowlett, TX 75089. Arrangements are under the direction of Rest Haven Funeral Home in Rowlett. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Albert Tolentino to the John Levra Scholarship Fund at New Mexico Highlands University, Las Vegas, NM and designate the John Levra Scholarship Fund; the Parkinson Voice Project; or
Pallbearers are Ryan Tolentino, Chris Tolentino, Ethan Tolentino, Caden Tolentino, Casey Chapman, Ernie Tolentino, Travis Ueoka and Gilbert Alvarez; honorary pallbearers are Ronnie Tolentino and Willy Tolentino.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020