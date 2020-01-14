|
|
Albert James Figgs III
El Paso - Albert James (AJ-Larry) Figgs III, 76, of El Paso, peacefully transitioned to his eternal resting place on Sunday, January 12, 2020.
Albert was born to the later Albert James Figgs II and Katie Figgs on March 13, 1943 in Coleman, Florida.
Albert completed high school and courageously joined the United States Army, August 3, 1966, where he proudly served for 23 years, retiring with the rank of Sergeant First Class. Albert worked an additional 20 years in Civil Service at White Sands Missile Range for a second retirement.
Albert was united in holy matrimony to the love of his life, Currie Margaret Dreher, on February 4, 1967 and shared 53 beautiful years together. The union was blessed with six children.
Albert was an active member of Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and was a Mason. Albert enjoyed cowboy movies, football, wrestling and making his wife happy. His laugh was hearty and contagious. As a result of his commitment to his family and community, he was loved and respected by many.
Albert is survived by his wife Currie M. Figgs; children Marvin Figgs, Joyce Whitaker, Ilene Johnson, Taletha Parnell, Rhonda Figgs, and Reginald Figgs; his siblings Milford Figgs, Jesse Figgs and Gertrude Figgs; 15 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews, other family and friends.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents Albert James II and Katie Figgs.
The funeral service will be held at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer Street. Viewing will be from 10:30am-12:00pm, with Service at 12:00pm Thursday, January 16, 2020. Burial will follow the funeral at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 1:30pm.
The Wife and Family of the late Albert James Figgs III Wish to extend our sincere thanks for the great kindness shown to our family in our bereavement. The many expressions of sympathy have been a source of comfort and will be remembered with gratitude
The Figgs Family
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020