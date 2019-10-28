|
Albert Jesus Gandara
El Paso - Albert J. Gandara, 76, passed away on October 23, 2019 at his home. He was a long time resident of El Paso and graduated from Austin High School. He served in the US Army and retired from Valero. He is survived by his wife, Ignacia Gandara, two sons: Albert Gandara Jr. and Anthony Gandara, sister Yvonne Mireles, and cousins Ruben Carrillo, Carmen Granados and Vera Valdez. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 5:00pm-9:00pm with a vigil at 7:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina. Funeral mass will be on Thursday, October 31st at 11:30am at St. Thomas Aquinas Church with interment to follow in Fort Bliss National Cemetery with military honors. Funeral services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr, El Paso, TX 79915. (915)598-3332. A "Dignity" memorial provider.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019