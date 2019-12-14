|
Albert Jonas Worsham
El Paso - Albert Jonas Worsham, 92, entered into eternal peace on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. Jonas was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to all. He was born on October 13, 1927, in Lubbock, Texas, the son of the late Fred and Corrilee Worsham. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Martha, and his loving son, Jonas Neil of Mansfield, Texas. He is survived by his beloved son; Albert Richard and his wife, Patricia, daughter-in-law, Linda, brothers, Aubrey and Charles. He will be greatly missed by his beloved grandchildren, Timothy, Angela, Katelynn, Jennifer and her husband, James Hawkins, as well as several cherished nieces. Visitation in El Paso, Texas, will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019, 4-8 p.m., at Martin Funeral Home, 1460 George Dieter. Visitation in Lubbock, Texas, will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home, 5740 West 19th Street on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. Graveside service will immediately proceed visitation at Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019