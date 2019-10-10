Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home West
5054 Doniphan Drive
El Paso, TX 79932
(915) 587-0202
El Paso - Albert "Betito" Mendez Jr, loving husband, Dad, Grandpa, brother and uncle passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the age of 76. He was born in El Paso Tx and was a proud 1960 graduate of Ysleta High School. He worked for the US Postal Service until his retirement. Albert had many passions including dancing to 50's music ,reading history, travelling and most importantly his passion for sports. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees, Texas Longhorn football and the Boston Celtics. His greatest pride were his grandchildren and watching them play their sports and attending all their activities. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Angelina Mendez; his son Albert Mendez III (Susie); his two daughters, Veronica McLennan (Bill) and Monica Leos (Patrick); his grandchildren, Alexandra, Katerina, Albert IV, Matthew, Samuel and Christian. Betito is also survived by his brother Richard Mendez (Maria). He was loved by numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. He will be missed by all of his family and friends.

Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, Oct 13th, 2019 at 1:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home West, 5054 Doniphan Drive with Memorial Service to follow at 2:00pm.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
