Alberto Estrada
El Paso - Alberto Estrada, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, family member and friend, born April 20, 1932, gently passed away in the early morn, Sunday, November 10, 2019. Albert was reared to be a loving and spiritual man and maintained his strong upbringing in the Catholic faith throughout his life. Many knew Albert as a dedicated sales representative, manager and public relations man in the "milk business" for Plains Dairy, Farmers Dairies, and Price's Creameries. His stories of making sales calls throughout rural parts of Texas and New Mexico during the late 1950s for Crombie & Co. (Romney Produce), gave a colorful picture of his early career experiences. Throughout the years, with a smile and positive attitude, Albert would self-admittedly announce his presence by saying "the milkman's here" when he called on customers and relatives alike. His family knew that his customers were family too. For almost six decades, Albert worked with unwavering energy and enthusiasm to provide his customers top quality service. To all who knew him, Albert was a good and reliable man. As a member of the El Paso Restaurant Association, Albert served as an organizer for their annual golf tournament, which was renamed in honor of his years of service. He loved playing, watching, and promoting all things golf. Albert held the title of Texas State Champion (1949) in the Track and Field Mile Run and graduated from Bowie High School (1951) with a Track scholarship and attended Texas Western College (now UTEP). He served in the Air Force (1951-1955) in Lackland (San Antonio, TX), Keesler (Biloxi, MS) and Sheppard (Wichita Falls, TX). Albert was preceded in death by his grandparents, Cesarea L. and Jose T. Estrada, aunt, Blanche E. Gonzalez, and uncle, Librado S. Gonzalez. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Maria Guadalupe Estrada, sons, Albert Estrada, Jr. (Angie) (Houston, TX) and Jerry Estrada (Monica), Laura Cerros (Frank)(Nebraska) Manuel Beltrán, Carlos M. Beltran; 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; cousins, Josephine G. Tweedie (Dennis) and Sadie G. Garcia (Miguel) (Arlington, TX). Visitation will be Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 5-9pm with vigil beginning at 6pm at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave. A Funeral Mass will be Monday, November 18, 2019 at 9:15am at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with interment to follow at Fort Bliss National Cemetery at 10:30am.
Published in El Paso Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019