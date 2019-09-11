Services
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Funeral Home
1755 N. Zaragoza
El Paso, TX
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
131 S. Zaragosa
El Paso, TX
Alberto Garcia


1936 - 2019
Alberto Garcia Obituary
Alberto Garcia

El Paso - Alberto Garcia, 83, a lifelong resident of El Paso, Texas passed away on September 1, 2019. He was born in Camargo, Chihuahua. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rita Garcia and daughter, Letty Garcia. He is survived by daughters, Irma Montes and Marissa Hernandez, and sons, Lorenzo Garcia and Alberto Garcia, Jr.

Memorial Service: Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm with Rosary at 6:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home. Funeral Mass: Friday, September 13, 2019 at 9:00am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Inurnment to follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 11, 2019
