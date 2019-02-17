|
|
FONSECA
Alberto Jesus
Las Vegas, NV
10/28/1947 - 02/10/2019
Alberto Jesus Fonseca was born in El Paso, TX October, 28th 1947. His parents were Alberto Fonseca and Magdalena Tercero Fonseca, both deceased. Alberto Jesus graduated from Ysleta High School in 1966. He joined the U.S Army and served in the Vietnam War. Alberto attended El Paso Community College and was a retired federal employee.
Alberto Is survived by his wife Elvia of 43 years and daughters Monica, Jezabel, Jazmin Fonseca and Jeanette of El Paso, TX, granddaughters Juliet and Delilah Galinat and Jezelle Cordero Fonseca and siblings, Ricardo, Maria Guadalupe and E. Fonseca.
In his own words, "My joy in life has been the love of my wife Elvia, my daughters and granddaughters."
Alberto Jesus Fonseca lived in Las Vegas where he passed away 2/10/19.
Published in El Paso Times on Feb. 17, 2019