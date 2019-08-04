Services
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
(915) 566-3955
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central
3839 Montana Ave
El Paso, TX 79903
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
El Divino Redentor United Methodist Church
3131 E. Yandell
El Paso, TX
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Fort Bliss National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Alberto Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alberto Lopez Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alberto Lopez Sr. Obituary
Alberto Lopez Sr.

El Paso - Alberto Lopez, Sr., age 100, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Alberto was a devoted and loving husband for 72 years to Ramona C. Lopez, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his sons, Alberto Lopez, Jr. and Hector Jose Lopez (Cathy); four grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren, with a 13th on the way; and 1 great-great granddaughter.

Alberto was born on January 28, 1919 to Jose and Carolina Lopez in El Paso, Texas. He enrolled in the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1937 (age 18) and enlisted in the U.S Navy in 1944, where he proudly served during WWII, which included working on the reconstruction of the Pearl Harbor military facilities. He was honorably discharged in 1946. Alberto pursued a career as a Union House Painter until his retirement in 1989. He enjoyed the visual arts and actively painted, sketched and crafted unique gourd and rock art.

Alberto was thrust into a role of supporting his immediate family as a youngster following his father's untimely death. His commitment to working hard in order to provide for his family throughout his life was an inspiration to his extended family, who will miss him and the love he shared with them. Despite this, we know he is finally at peace in God's Kingdom and reunited with his beloved Ramona, who he loved with all his heart and sorely missed following her death in 2012.

Pallbearers: Alberto Lopez, Jr.; Hector Jose Lopez; Albert Lopez III; Hector Lopez, Jr.; Fernando Lopez; and Michael Sandoval.

Viewing will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 5pm - 9pm Public Visitation with a Prayer Service at 7pm at Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central, 3839 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79903

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 9:30am at El Divino Redentor United Methodist Church, 3131 E. Yandell, El Paso, Tx 79903. Graveside service to follow at 11am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alberto's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now