Alberto Lopez Sr.
El Paso - Alberto Lopez, Sr., age 100, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Alberto was a devoted and loving husband for 72 years to Ramona C. Lopez, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his sons, Alberto Lopez, Jr. and Hector Jose Lopez (Cathy); four grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren, with a 13th on the way; and 1 great-great granddaughter.
Alberto was born on January 28, 1919 to Jose and Carolina Lopez in El Paso, Texas. He enrolled in the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1937 (age 18) and enlisted in the U.S Navy in 1944, where he proudly served during WWII, which included working on the reconstruction of the Pearl Harbor military facilities. He was honorably discharged in 1946. Alberto pursued a career as a Union House Painter until his retirement in 1989. He enjoyed the visual arts and actively painted, sketched and crafted unique gourd and rock art.
Alberto was thrust into a role of supporting his immediate family as a youngster following his father's untimely death. His commitment to working hard in order to provide for his family throughout his life was an inspiration to his extended family, who will miss him and the love he shared with them. Despite this, we know he is finally at peace in God's Kingdom and reunited with his beloved Ramona, who he loved with all his heart and sorely missed following her death in 2012.
Pallbearers: Alberto Lopez, Jr.; Hector Jose Lopez; Albert Lopez III; Hector Lopez, Jr.; Fernando Lopez; and Michael Sandoval.
Viewing will be held Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 5pm - 9pm Public Visitation with a Prayer Service at 7pm at Funeraria Del Angel Martin Central, 3839 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79903
Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 9:30am at El Divino Redentor United Methodist Church, 3131 E. Yandell, El Paso, Tx 79903. Graveside service to follow at 11am at Fort Bliss National Cemetery.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 4, 2019