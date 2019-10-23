|
Alejandra L. Gonzales
El Paso - Alejandra L Gonzales, 96, of San Elizario Texas passed away October 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born April 16, 1923 to the late Nicholas and Paola Lujan from San Elizario, Texas. She made El Paso her home and attended Ysleta High School. She was intelligent and self -educated from the school of hard knocks! She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and homemaker. She loved cooking, gardening, birds and most of all music and dancing. Mother to eleven children: Norman, Richard, Blanca, Rosalind, Enrique, Shirley, Gilbert, Evelyn, Rogelio, Octavio and Lisa. Twenty-one grand -children, numerous great -grandchildren, all who will continue her legacy. "Losing a mother is one of the deepest sorrows a heart can know. But her goodness, her caring, and her wisdom live-on like a legacy of Love that will always be with you. May that Love surround us now and bring us peace." Visitation will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with recitation of the rosary at 1:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Funeral mass to follow at 3:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment at a later date.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019