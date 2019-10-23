Services
San Jose Funeral Home - East
10950 Pellicano Drive
El Paso, TX 79935
(915) 590-8700
Resources
More Obituaries for Alejandra Gonzales
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alejandra L. Gonzales

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alejandra L. Gonzales Obituary
Alejandra L. Gonzales

El Paso - Alejandra L Gonzales, 96, of San Elizario Texas passed away October 21, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born April 16, 1923 to the late Nicholas and Paola Lujan from San Elizario, Texas. She made El Paso her home and attended Ysleta High School. She was intelligent and self -educated from the school of hard knocks! She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and homemaker. She loved cooking, gardening, birds and most of all music and dancing. Mother to eleven children: Norman, Richard, Blanca, Rosalind, Enrique, Shirley, Gilbert, Evelyn, Rogelio, Octavio and Lisa. Twenty-one grand -children, numerous great -grandchildren, all who will continue her legacy. "Losing a mother is one of the deepest sorrows a heart can know. But her goodness, her caring, and her wisdom live-on like a legacy of Love that will always be with you. May that Love surround us now and bring us peace." Visitation will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with recitation of the rosary at 1:00 p.m. at San Jose Funeral Home-East. Funeral mass to follow at 3:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Interment at a later date.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alejandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now