|
|
Alejandrina Hernandez
El Paso - On Wednesday, October 23, 2019, Alejandrina Hernandez, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, godmother, and friend was called home by our heavenly father surrounded by her family at the age of 69. She was a lifelong resident of El Paso and a 1968 graduate of Bowie High School. She worked for EPISD for 21 years as a school bus driver for special needs children. She was a lifelong parishioner of All Saints Catholic Church. She is preceded in death by her parents Jose and Alejandrina Sanchez, brother Julio Sanchez, and sister Hortencia Sanchez. She is survived by her children Melissa Hernandez-Munoz, Ernesto Hernandez Jr., Cynthia Marie Hernandez, her grandchildren Desiree, Katelyn, Michelle, Valerie, Emma, and Ryan, her brother Jose and sister Loretta. Pallbearers, Ernesto Hernandez Jr., Robert Munoz, Charles Jones, Jose (Chino) Sanchez, Roger Sanchez, and Joe Guerra. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Visitation will be Friday, November 1, 2019, from 5:00pm to 9:00pm, Rosary at 7:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina. Funeral Mass to be held at All Saints Catholic Church, 1415 Dakota Street, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00am.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019