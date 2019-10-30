Services
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
(915) 598-3332
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Hillcrest Funeral Home
1060 North Carolina Drive
El Paso, TX 79915
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
1415 Dakota Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alejandrina Hernandez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alejandrina Hernandez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alejandrina Hernandez Obituary
Alejandrina Hernandez

El Paso - On Wednesday, October 23, 2019, Alejandrina Hernandez, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, godmother, and friend was called home by our heavenly father surrounded by her family at the age of 69. She was a lifelong resident of El Paso and a 1968 graduate of Bowie High School. She worked for EPISD for 21 years as a school bus driver for special needs children. She was a lifelong parishioner of All Saints Catholic Church. She is preceded in death by her parents Jose and Alejandrina Sanchez, brother Julio Sanchez, and sister Hortencia Sanchez. She is survived by her children Melissa Hernandez-Munoz, Ernesto Hernandez Jr., Cynthia Marie Hernandez, her grandchildren Desiree, Katelyn, Michelle, Valerie, Emma, and Ryan, her brother Jose and sister Loretta. Pallbearers, Ernesto Hernandez Jr., Robert Munoz, Charles Jones, Jose (Chino) Sanchez, Roger Sanchez, and Joe Guerra. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Visitation will be Friday, November 1, 2019, from 5:00pm to 9:00pm, Rosary at 7:00pm at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina. Funeral Mass to be held at All Saints Catholic Church, 1415 Dakota Street, Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:00am.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alejandrina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillcrest Funeral Home
Download Now