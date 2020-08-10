Alejandrina S. JohnsonEl Paso - Alejandrina Soto Johnson, 69, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Joe Johnson and daughter Elizabeth Sullivan. She is survived by her son's William Sullivan (Rosa), Anthony Sullivan, Jacob Johnson (Lachisha), Joshua Johnson, her daughter's Maria Clark, Jenny Johnson (James), Jessica Johnson (Kevin), 25 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren. Visitation will be from 5-9pm Wednesday, August 12, 2020 with a rosary at 7pm at Funeraria Del Angel Restlawn, 8817 Dyer St. Burial will be at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Restrictions apply due to Covid-19.