Alejandrina T. Macias
El Paso - Alejandrina (Lina) T. Macias, 85, passed away peacefully on May 8th surrounded by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Eduardo Macias Sr., of 48 years. Lina is survived by her children, Leticia, Eduardo Jr. (Betty), Danny (Sylvia), Christina (Sergio) and Arturo. She also had 16 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Visitation will be from 4-9 PM with Rosary at 7 PM, Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Funeral Mass will be at 11:45 AM, Monday, May 20, 2019 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1050 N. Clark. Committal Service will follow at 1 PM at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Please visit online registry at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times on May 17, 2019