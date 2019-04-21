|
|
Alejandro "Alex" Alvarez, Sr, 80, husband to the late MaEugenia "Maru" Alvarez, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019 in his hometown of El Paso, Texas.
He was born on April 7, 1938 in Juarez, Mexico, to the late Ester Portillo Uranga and Juan Alvarez Vidal. He soon moved to El Paso, becoming a US citizen and attending El Paso High School. Returning to Torreon, Mexico to work with his father in the mechanic trade, he met his beloved wife Maru of 55 years. Soon after, they made their way back to El Paso where he lived until his passing.
Throughout his life in El Paso, Alex worked at and owned several different businesses. He began working as a mechanic at Greyhound bus lines. Later, he was proud owner of the only two Exxon stations on the westside of El Paso for over 15 years. During this time, he also had the only full-service carwash on the westside. He also owned a mobile dairy equipment and product business that serviced dairies in the region. Along with his brother Juan he also sold and exported industrial farm equipment and imported banana and mango. Alex also dabbled in racehorse ownership for a short time.
He is survived by his 6 children and their spouses: Maria Alvarez, Cristina Nuñez (Ed), Dora Gonzalez (Dante), Noemi Alvarez, Carolina Sepulveda (Ray), and Alex Alvarez, Jr, 10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren, and his three sisters, Yolanda Aurora Alvarez Portillo, Maria Teresa Alvarez Portillo and Marta Ofelia Alvarez Portillo.
In addition to his wife, Maru, he was predeceased by his parents Ester Portillo Uranga, Juan Alvarez Vidal, and his siblings, Juan Alvarez Jr., Richard Alvarez, and Aminta Aguilar.
Alex always maintained a sharp mind and loved to recall, with fondness, memories of his life and family.
He will be missed always.
Mass and burial will be planned at a later date. Funeral services through Martin Funeral West. Interment at Memory Gardens.
Thank you to the staff at Hospitals of Providence Trans Mtn, Bartlett Skilled Nursing Facility, and El Paso Hospice, and all of his doctors for the kind and patient care given to him.
Donations may be made in his name to the and .
"The eternal God is your refuge and his everlasting arms are under you…" Deuteronomy 33:27
Published in El Paso Times on Apr. 21, 2019