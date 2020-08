Alejandro C. FierroFabens - Alejandro C. Fierro, 76, was a proud Marine and Vietnam Veteran. He was born on January 29, 1944 and went to heaven on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Alicia; sons: Adrian, Rolando & Jaime; brother, Alfonso; sisters: Angela & Maria. He was preceded in death by his son Gerardo. Visitation & Rosary will be held at San Jose Funeral Home-Fabens with cremation to follow at a later date.