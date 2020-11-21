Alejandro ContrerasEl Paso - It is with great sorrow that we inform friends and loved ones of the passing of Mr. Alejandro Contreras. Mr. Contreras became a well respected REALTOR in the Southwest Region, particularly in El Paso. Years of experience led him to becoming a member and leader of the Greater El Paso Association of REALTORS where he served as the President of the association in 2019 . His expertise even led to his involvement in Texas Association of REALTORS, the National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals and the National Association of REALTORS.Mr. Contreras is survived by his five children, Adriana Contreras Arzola, Alexandro Contreras, Eduardo Alejandro Contreras, Kimberly Ann Contreras and Jackelyn Contreras, as well as his only grandchild, Ricardo Alexandro Contreras.In his memory, please consider donating to the Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation.