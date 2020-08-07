Alejandro David AdautoEl Paso - Alejandro David Adauto, 49, beloved husband, father, grandfather, son and friend passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Alejandro is survived by his wife, Martina Adauto, parents Alejandro and Sylvia Adauto; son Joshua, daughters Genesis and Alexa, son-in-law Juan Lopez, sisters Patricia, Melissa and Erica. He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren who are his pride and joy, Elijah and Julian. Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 12th from 5 pm to 9 pm at Funeraria del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Avenue. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic services will be restricted.