Alejandro Payan
El Paso - Alejandro Payan, 82, passed away Nov. 30, 2019 in El Paso, TX. Surrounded by his wife of 62 years, all six of his children and many family and friends. Born Aug. 17, 1937 in San Francisco del Oro, Chihuahua, he possessed a deep love for life, for making people laugh, and for selflessly serving his family and his church community where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. A humble and loving man who overcame much in life, from being orphaned at age 15, a work accident at age 43 that left him disabled, and in later years dealt with the effects of diabetes with grace. In 1969, in pursuit of a better life for their family, he and his wife bought a home in El Paso and migrated to the US as residents, eventually becoming naturalized US citizens. With little formal education but a spirit of contributing to the success of their new country, he and his wife raised six successful college graduates, among them three engineers (including a Marine and a Navy sailor), a teacher, a communications officer and a corporate attorney. He was the last living member of his siblings and was preceded in death by his parents, Miguel and Eduviges, his siblings, Soledad, Miguel, Amado, Ramon and Valentin. Survived by his wife of 62 yrs., Socorro and his children Jorge Luis (Veronica), Oscar Alejandro (Judith), Irma Graciela, Miguel Angel (Ramona), Maria Elena (Michael) and Jesus Humberto (Tiffany), 15 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Hillcrest Funeral Home, 1060 N. Carolina Dr. from 5 pm -9 pm with a Rosary at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 12:00 pm. Interment will followed at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, El Paso, TX. Services entrusted to Hillcrest Funeral Home-Carolina (915)598-3332.
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019