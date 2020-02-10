Services
Martin Funeral Home
128 North Resler Drive
El Paso, TX 79912
(915) 584-1234
Alejandro Raul "Alex" Talamantes Obituary
El Paso - Alejandro Raul Talamantes (Alex) age 71 passed away on February 5th 2020 in El Paso Texas, he was born on November 19th 1948 in El Paso Texas at Southwest General Hospital to Fransisco Antonio Talamantes and Julieta Maria Mora-Talamantes; In-laws are Albert Lason and Mary Ann Lason. He was survived by his husband of 40 years, Michael Albert Lason of Jal, New Mexico, their son Justin Xavier Anchondo, daughter in-law Alessandra Anchondo, granddaughters Emily Anchondo and Sofia Anchondo, brothers Ricardo Talamantes and Robert Talamantes, Nieces Yvette Talamantes, Adrian Castro, Jessica Castro, Conce Talamantes, Cynda Martinez, Melissa Chacon, Niki Boren-Lason. He touched the lives of many people, his heart was big and always giving. A celebration of life will take place Wednesday February 12th at 150 Sunset event center in El Paso Texas from 11am-3pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be given in his name to . Services entrusted to Martin Funeral Home West www.martinfuneralhomewest.com
Published in El Paso Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
