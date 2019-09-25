|
Alejandro Rosas Jr.
El Paso - Alex passed away peacefully in his home on September 21, 2019, he was born to Tasi and Cando Rosas in El Paso Tx on October 18, 1938. Alex attended Lincoln Elementary 1st-8th grade and Thomas Jefferson High school where he excelled in football specializing in punting. He joined the Airforce where he played football in Korea and then was stationed in England, where he also played as a kicker. He also played in a semi-professional league with the El Paso Jets. He played in a slow pitch softball league as a pitcher. He was an entrepreneur, as he owned a grocery store and a restaurant. Alex had many hats, which included a jailer for the El Paso Police Dept, he was a beer distributor, and he was a machinist for Southern Pacific. He was also active in helping his father in a family owned welding shop, where he learned and honed his craft as a welder. He was a very generous man. Alex, his wife and kids would go to a village in Mexico and distribute hotdogs, sodas, and potato chips to the people of that village on Mother's Day and on Christmas. After his retirement he dedicated most of his free time volunteering at San Ignacio Church, sanding and re-staining the benches, cleaning the parish, cafeteria and restrooms weekly, he made cotton candy for the yearly kermes, he did all the welding that the church needed; ie. security windows, handrails, and security doors. He had an unspoken bond to all the priests and staff of the church. He took pride in opening the church every morning, having breakfast with the priests and having his designated seat at their table. Alex is preceded in death by his father: Alejandro Carmen Rosas, his mother: Rosa Payan Rosas, and his eldest son Alejandro Carmen Rosas III. He is survived by his wife Manuela Rosas, his children Rene Ruiseco, Lily Imai (Arthur), Larry Rosas (Oralia), Elizabeth Rosas. His grandchildren Salina, Alec, Henry, Hugo, Marlyn, AJ, Lily, Takeo, Gianna, Gianfranco, Larissa, and Marissa. His siblings Bibi, Ema, Bobby, Carmen, Julie and a host of nephews and nieces. He will always be remembered as a huge Dallas Cowboys Fan. Visitation will be at Hillcrest Funeral Home East on Thursday 09/26/2019 from 3pm to 9pm with a Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass will be at San Ignacio Catholic church on Friday 09/27/2019 at 12:30 pm. Interment to follow at 2pm at Ft. Bliss National Cemetery with full military honors.
Published in El Paso Times on Sept. 25, 2019