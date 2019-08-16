|
Alejandro Servin
El Paso - Alejandro Servin (Alex, Buddy, Beibo), 61, of El Paso, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones.
Alejandro was born in El Paso on January 9, 1958 ("like Nixon" he'd say) to Victor and Lucia Servin (Franco). Alex graduated from El Paso High School in 1976, where he played football (#30) and basketball (#11), standing at a towering 5'7". He obtained his law degree from UACJ (Autonomous University of Ciudad Juarez). During his time at UACJ, he played and coached for the Indios American Football Team (#75). Alex enjoyed a long career as a criminal defense attorney, his life's passion, working alongside his brother-in-law, Duane Baker. The legal field proved to be a perfect fit for Alex, always observant and astute; and it is believed he never lost an argument, except maybe to his wife or mother (but no evidence has corroborated these events). His grit and intelligence was admired by his colleagues. Alex enjoyed spending time with his family, being an instigator to his many nieces' and nephews' antics, attending mass on Saturday evening, Don Quijote, and all things University of Iowa.
Alex is survived by his wife of 35 years, Isabel ("Maribel") Servin, daughters, Carolina and Regina Servin, his mother, Lucia Servin, brothers, Victor, Rene and Gerardo, and his sisters, Isabel Baker, Patricia Bylicki, Lucia Servin, Regina Porras, and Monica Spencer. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. We will dearly miss his generosity, conviction of character, kind heart, dedicated spirit, and sharp wit.
Alejandro Servin (Alex, Buddy, Beibo) falleció el 13 de agosto de 2019, a la edad de sesenta y un años. Dedicado esposo, padre, hijo, y abogado. Siempre estará en nuestra memoria.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church located at 518 Gallagher St., El Paso, TX 79915 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM; with a Vigil Service at 6:00 PM. Funeral Mass Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church at 10:00 AM; concluding the Service the Procession will continue for Interment at Evergreen Alameda Cemetery
For further information please call 915-532-1856.
Published in El Paso Times on Aug. 16, 2019