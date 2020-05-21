|
|
Alejandro Vicente Carrillo
El Paso - Alex Carrillo, 67, was born on December 17, 1952 in El Paso, Texas. He passed away, with his wife by his side, on May 16, 2020. "I'm not afraid of death because I don't believe in it. It's just getting out of one car and into another."-John Lennon
He is preceded in death by parents, Herminio and Matilde Carrillo; brothers Manuel, Martin Daniel Carrillo, and sister Clara Adamson. He is survived by his loving wife, of 42 years, Cecilia Carrillo; with sons Martin (Jessica), Vicente (Sadaf), and daughters Magdalena (Jarret), Elizabeth (Geoff); 3 grandchildren; Valentina Matilde Carrillo, Bianca Sara Carrillo and Amelia Grace Perez. Sisters, Virginia Carrillo and Sylvia Jackson.
Alex served in United States Navy aboard the USS Hector. He retired from Dively Scale Company Inc. with 41 years of service and loyalty. Alex was a loving Pipa to his three granddaughters, whom he adored with all of his heart.
Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 PM on Monday May 25, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home- Northeast located at 4631 Hondo Pass Dr. El Paso, TX 79904 with Scripture Service beginning at 2:00 PM. He will be laid to rest at Fort Bliss National Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home- Northeast. For expressions of sympathies, please visit our online registry book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from May 21 to May 24, 2020