Alejo Arturo AmaralEl Paso - Alejo Arturo Amaral went to be with God surrounded by his wife and children on September 19, 2020 in El Paso, TX.Born in Phoenix, AZ, he was drafted into the US Marine Corp where he served as a Sergeant in the Vietnam War. He served as a Marine Corp commander of the guard and traveled the world overseeing the retrieval corrections unit.After his service he traveled the nation following his passion of being a professional wrestling champion by the name of Super Argo. Super Argo was known for his finishing move the "Argo Lock." He went on to open his own wrestling company the Wild World of Wrestling Federation. Later, he opened his own solar screen company in El Paso where he worked until his retirement.He was known as a social butterfly always happy to share wise words and the many stories of his service to anyone.He will be remembered for his wisdom, wildly entertaining stories, friendly manner, work ethic, passion for wrestling, affectionate smile, willingness to help, 5 am reveille, "telling it like it was" attitude, love for animals, and his love and pride for his family. He was known for the nicknames he gave people he cared for including the family pets Butterball "Barrum", Nukka "Nukular", Lobo "Godzilla", and his eternal love for his faithful huskie-mix "partner-in-crime" Max.He taught us patience, discipline, love for the family and to always be honest and kind.His memory will be cherished and kept alive by his wife Maria Amaral; children Nancy Amaral, Daisy Amaral and Oscar Amaral; grandchildren Skylha Draven, Gavin Rodriguez, Francisco Gaucin and Kayle Gaucin; sons-in-law George Arispe Jr, Jay Alvarez and Cruz Saenz.; and faithful Max.Vistation will b Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. with the rosary at 7:00 P.M. at Perches funeral Home West, 6111 S. Desert Blvd. services entrusted to Perches Funeral Home West.