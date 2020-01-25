|
Alex Newton Todd
El Paso - Alex Newton Todd - February 24, 1939 - January 23, 2020
"Papa" danced to his last Willie Nelson song passing with his family at his side. He was loved and respected by those who had the privilege of knowing him. He instilled the values of hard work, integrity, and love for his family. His fondest memories included camping in the Gila, dove hunting, and visiting his grandchildren coast to coast. His survivors include his wife Terrie Todd, son Nick Heincy (Brittney), daughters Wendy Johnson (Andy), Amy Wheels (Chris), and Kimberly Collins (Mark). His legacy will live on through his grandchildren, Paige Johnson, Ryker Kugler, Cole Heincy, Peyton Johnson, Spencer Wheels, Jack Collins, Bryant Collins and Cameron Wheels. A life well lived. A casual celebration of life will be held February 1, 2020 from 3-5 pm, at La Vina Winery.
Published in El Paso Times from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020