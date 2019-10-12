|
|
Alexander "Alex" Torres
El Paso - Alexander (Alex) Torres 34, passed away on October 10, 2019.
Alexander was born in Fort Jackson, South Carolina on September 21, 1985.
Alex grew up in a few different states but found his heart in El Paso, where he attended middle school at Nolan Richardson.
Later he attended Silva Magnet where he ran cross-country and took part in swim. In 2003 he graduated with a CNA certification which inspired him to join the medical field.
Alexander found his calling at Franklin Heights were he loved and cared for others and made life long friends. His loves were the Green Bay Packers, family and his friends, charity dance work for different groups, best of all, making people laugh and happy.
Alex is survived by his parents Jackie & Robert Torres, his sister Vanassa, Brian(brother-n-law), his nephew and nieces Noah, Breana, Myah, Alyssa, and his brother Robert, Kendra(sister-n-law), last but not least his girl Zoe and his boy Opie.
In the thirty-four years of his life on Earth he made a positive impact on anybody and everybody he came across in life.
"No one can take your dreams, unless you give them the power. Never give up."
A Gathering of Remembrance will be held from 6:00pm to 9:00pm with a Vigil/Rosary at 7:00pm on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Funeral Mass will be said at 10:00am on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 10000 Pheasant Rd. Interment will be private. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online register book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
Published in El Paso Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019