Alexander Torres
El Paso - Alexander Torres entered into the hands of the Lord on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the tender age of 48. He was born in Nuremberg, Germany on October 5, 1971 to Bruno Torres Jr. and Ursula Ingrid Trentzsch. Alexander proudly served our country with the U.S. Army in the Gulf War. Family always came first for Alexander. He will always be remembered as a kind, caring and strong person. He leaves behind his son, Anthony James Torres; his daughter, Mercedes Woods; his sister, Norma Guzman-Kennedy (Michael); his brothers, Michael Anthony Torres (Monica) and Bruno Torres III; three grandchildren, Jazmine, Roman & Jose and two nieces and five nephews. His wonderful presence will be greatly missed but his memory will live on in the hearts of those he touched. Visitation will be held at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast, 4631 Hondo Pass. Funeral Service for Mr. Torres will be at 10:00 am Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Committal Service will follow at 11:00 am at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online register book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net
Published in El Paso Times from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019