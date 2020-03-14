|
|
Alexis R. Avila
El Paso - Our beloved son and brother, Alexis R. Avila, 37, was called to his heavenly home on March 9, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Avila.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Rafael and Linda Avila; sisters, Barbie Avila Leggett (Russell), Erika Avila Chavarria (Pablo); nephews and niece, Xavi & Mila Leggett, Dean Chavarria; and girlfriend, Shannon Hinton.
Alexis was most in his element when he was in the water which led him to becoming an offshore diver. He lived life to the fullest and there was not a place that he could go without making a wealth of friends.
Visitation: Monday, March 16, 2020 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm with prayer service at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020