Resources
More Obituaries for Alexis Avila
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alexis R. Avila

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alexis R. Avila Obituary
Alexis R. Avila

El Paso - Our beloved son and brother, Alexis R. Avila, 37, was called to his heavenly home on March 9, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Christopher Avila.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Rafael and Linda Avila; sisters, Barbie Avila Leggett (Russell), Erika Avila Chavarria (Pablo); nephews and niece, Xavi & Mila Leggett, Dean Chavarria; and girlfriend, Shannon Hinton.

Alexis was most in his element when he was in the water which led him to becoming an offshore diver. He lived life to the fullest and there was not a place that he could go without making a wealth of friends.

Visitation: Monday, March 16, 2020 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm with prayer service at 7:00pm at Mt. Carmel Funeral Home.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alexis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -