Alfonso Cortinas
El Paso - May 14, 1946 - February 24, 2020
El Paso native Alfonso Cortinas passed away on February 24, 2020 at the age of 73.
A Bel Air High School graduate and retiree from the Huntsville Correctional Institution Division, Al was a caring father, brother, uncle and grandfather. He was a Vietnam War Veteran with the U.S. Marine Corps from 1966 - 1972 and honorably discharged as a Sergeant E5. He earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnamese Service Medal (with 4 stars), Vietnamese Campaign Medal (with device), Presidential Unit Citation, Combat Action Ribbon, and Good Conduct Medal.
Alfonso is survived by his son Adrian and wife Monica, and daughter Claudia Cortinas. Grandchildren include Bobbi, Ayana, Logan, Adrian Jr., Adam and Ian and great grandchildren Adalyn and Nico. Surviving siblings include Felicitas Alvidrez, Rafael and Luis Cortinas and Martha C. Ramirez.
A Memorial Service will be held at Perches Funeral Home located at 2280 Joe Battle Boulevard El Paso, TX 79938 on Wednesday 3/18/20 with Viewing at 10:00 a.m. and Rosary at 12:00 p.m. An Honors burial at Ft. Bliss Cemetery will follow at 2:30 p.m.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2020