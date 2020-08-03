1/1
Alfonso Martin Sr.
Alfonso Martin Sr.

El Paso - Alfonso "Poncho" Martin Sr, 83, was welcomed into Heaven on July 29, 2020. He was born on January 12, 1937 in Canutillo TX. to Jesus+ and Candelaria+ Martin. Alfonso was a hardworking man and traveled through life wearing many hats with pride and dignity living by one of his many mottos, "No matter how old you get to be, get up, get dressed, and keep working." Alfonso worked for the City Of El Paso thereafter his passion for livestock lead him to become a successful hog farmer for many years, ultimately becoming the proud founder and owner of Martin Stucco. Alfonso was a man of faith and a dedicated Roman Catholic. He is preceded in death by his son Jesus "Chuy" Martin and brother Florencio "Lencho" Martin. Alfonso is survived by his children, Maria Del Rosario Martin (Luis), Olga Angelica Martin (Albert), Carlos Martin (Patricia), Alfonso Martin Jr. (Nidia) and siblings, Ricardo Martin, Gloria Solis, and Celia Miranda. He leaves behind 16 grandchildren, Pamela N. Martin, Frances J. Marquez, Ana M. Sommers, Amanda A. Gonzalez, Jesus Martin Jr., Noel G. Martin, Kevin Lee Clarke, Jasmine Gonzalez, Isaiah M. Martin, Carlos A. Martin Jr., Irany Martin, Joseph C. Martin, Isabella O. Martin, Erin N. Gonzalez, Nicholas C. Martin, Alfonso Martin |||, and 7 great grandchildren, Noelia P. Martin, Skylah Garcia, Ily P. Martin, Samuel J. Garcia, Ava N. Clarke, Charlotte A. Benitez, Tillie P. Martin. "I am very proud of my daddy's name" MARTIN Visitation 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM with Rosary at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Homes- East, 750 N. Carolina. Graveside Service will be at 11:30 AM, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Evergreen East Cemetery. www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net






Published in El Paso Times from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
