Alfonso Martinez
El Paso - El Paso, TX- Alfonso Martinez, 91, passed away peacefully at his home on March 12, 2019. He is survived by his sons, Alfonso, Antonio, daughters, Guadalupe, Josefina, Lilia, Yolanda, Maria, 22 grandchildren, 48 great grandchildren, 5 great great grandchildren and 2 sisters. He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be greatly missed. A visitation will be held from 5:00-9:00 pm, Friday, March 15, 2019 at Crestview Funeral Home, 1462 N. Zaragoza Rd, with a rosary/vigil at 7 pm. A funeral mass will be at 9:30 am, Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 9205 N Loop Dr. He will be laid to rest on Evergreen Cemetery, 4301 Alameda Ave.
Published in El Paso Times on Mar. 15, 2019