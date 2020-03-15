|
|
Alfonso Varela Jr.
El Paso - Al Varela, 67, passed away peacefully Friday, March 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
Al is survived by Barbara Varela, Tom Giuliano, Martha Hnatko, Alicia Murray, Elizabeth Reina, a niece and several nephews.
A loving, caring, and generous man, Al truly loved all his friends, clients and customers. He dedicated his life to them and his beloved store.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Alfonso Chavez, and to Al's wonderful team of doctors at the Mayo Clinic.
A viewing will be Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm followed by a rosary at 7:00pm at Funeraria Del Angel Central, 3839 Montana Ave.
A private graveside service will follow.
Published in El Paso Times from Mar. 15 to Mar. 19, 2020